Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are #Twinning With Matching Ferraris

Leave it to Kendall and Kylie Jenner to give #twinning a whole new meaning. The two youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters took to social media yesterday to show off their latest style accessory: matching Ferrari Spiders.

Kylie, the 19-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics, posted several shots of their matching cars on her Snapchat. Her own polished ride is gray with a beige interior, and her 20-year-old sister's car is black with dark red inside. Both of the Ferraris are convertibles, and as Jenner shows off the two vehicles on her Snap story, you can hear her say "Sister Spiders!"

kyliejenner / snapchat

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats 👑 (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 24, 2016 at 6:52pm PDT

Kylie also takes a minute to make fun of her older sister, who happily dons all her Ferrari gear—including a hat, mug, and keychain—and strikes a pose in front of her car.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats 👑 (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Sep 24, 2016 at 6:56pm PDT

The two Jenner sisters spent some quality time together this weekend after Kendall's busy few days at New York Fashion Week. While they were hanging out and flaunting their sweet rides, they also made a new four-legged friend: a sweet, fuzzy white calf. They made sure to snap a picture with the adorable animal; Kendall is wearing a black tank top with jogging pants, and Kylie is sporting a white T-shirt, black leggings, and gray-and-orange sneakers.

A chicken!!!!! @kendalljenner A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 23, 2016 at 7:08pm PDT

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Gets a Kiss from Fellow "Blondie" Khloé Kardashian

It's sweet to see the Jenners making time in their busy schedules to hang out and make memories with family.

VIDEO: 13 Times Kendall Jenner Rocked the Runway