Kendall and Kylie Jenner's DropTwo Has Arrived ... and It's Selling Out Fast

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are back with another hot collection.

Following the success of their first capsule collection DropOne, the Keeping Up with Kardashians starlets debuted DropTwo—an assortment of limited-edition looks—just in time for the holiday weekend.

Last week, the duo teased the collection on Instagram, showing Kendall rocking a latex dress in a convertible, and Kylie sporting a long-sleeved top with her name emblazoned on the sleeve. There were far more pieces to come when they released the full collection today, with everything from black ankle Finley boots to Vivian Extreme Cateye shades.

Kendall's orange Latex Bustier Dress is up for grabs for $395, and there are other pieces worth adding to your closet including the Cotton Terry Hooded Sweatshirt ($135), which ties at the front, the Oversize Grommet Tee ($175) sprinkled with silver embellishments, and the black Latex Bra ($195).

The collection also comes complete with Call me Kendall and Call Me Kylie graphic tees ($75) topped with cell numbers, and white, nude, and black Shiloh Slides with metallic chain detailing ($175). The black and nude slides seem to be the hottest items in the collection with both already close to selling out.

Shop the entire collection before it's gone on the duo's site, right here.

