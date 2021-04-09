Kendall and Kylie Jenner Stepped Out in Matching Leather Pants
An early-2000s spin on coordinated style.
From the Met Gala to Halloween costumes, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have long been drawn to matching outfits. This week, they put an edgier spin on their coordinated sisterly style, stepping out in matching black leather pants.
The Jenners were photographed on Thursday heading to dinner in Los Angeles alongside friends, including family friend Fai Khadra and Kendall's boyfriend, Devin Booker.
Kendall wore a high-waisted pair of leather pants with an orange printed tube top and white strappy sandals. Kylie, on the other hand, wore an elastic-waist pair of black leather pants with a midriff-baring white crop top under a brown-and-navy oversized coat — and rounded off the look with the ultimate early 2000s accessory: a belly chain. The sisters also wore matching black protective face masks.
From tube tops to belly chains, the Jenners are singlehandedly trying to revive the early 2000s. What's next, low-rise jeans?