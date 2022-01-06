Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Probably in Your Closet, Too

Unlike her supermodel sisters, who are prone to piling on more accessories than we can count, Kendall Jenner's latest outfit is surprisingly attainable — not that we all have access to The Row. During an outing in sunny Los Angeles, Jenner combined a few business-casual go-tos that just about everyone has in their closets (alongside all the loungewear that's been in rotation thanks to lockdowns).

Jenner wore a white button-up shirt over a simple white T-shirt, though she styled it with just the top button done at the collar, giving a mod twist to the office staple. She wore a strong-shouldered brown blazer over the all-white staples and added a pair of mid-rinse, bootcut blue jeans. Not skinny and not quite wide, the throwback silhouette made her very on-trend square-toe boots stand out even more. She finished the simple look with a shoulder bag from The Row and small, sleek shades from SALT.

Kendall Jenner Credit: Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vogue notes that the look may be a callback to the French girl style that ruled the fashion world back in the '00s and '10s — though dressing like Jane Birkin, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Lou Doillon never really goes out of style (just ask Dakota Johnson).

Jenner recently shared her New Year's Eve festivities on Instagram, an uncharacteristic move for the Kardashian-Jenner sibling, who normally keeps her personal life out of the spotlight. It seems she's found a perfect match in Booker, who also eschews the spotlight.