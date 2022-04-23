Kendall Jenner and Her Zebra-Print Bikini Are Ready for Summer
It may only be spring, but Kendall Jenner and her string bikini are already skipping ahead to the next season.
On Friday, the supermodel celebrated the weekend early with a day by the pool, and for the occasion, she wore a zebra-print bikini top with turquoise beads in between each cup. Posting to her Instagram Story, Jenner shared a video of herself modeling the tiny swimsuit in the kitchen as she smiled for the camera. She accessorized with only a pair of silver hoops, and wore her red hair down in loose, natural waves. Her makeup was minimal with the exception of flushed cheeks, which were either the result of a gorgeous swirl of rosy blush or too much sun.
Elsewhere on her Story, Kendall shared a clip of her making watermelon margaritas with her 818 Tequila in the blender, before adding salt and a lime wedge to the rim of each glass.
As of late, Fridays have seemingly become Kendall's designated pool days. Just last week, she kicked off Coachella weekend by the water, wearing nothing but blue thong bikini bottoms and a bottle of her 818 tequila in hand. "@drink818 by the pool >," she captioned the summer-ready snapshot.