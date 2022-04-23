Kendall Jenner and Her Zebra-Print Bikini Are Ready for Summer

On Friday, the supermodel celebrated the weekend early with a day by the pool, and for the occasion, she wore a zebra-print bikini top with turquoise beads in between each cup. Posting to her Instagram Story, Jenner shared a video of herself modeling the tiny swimsuit in the kitchen as she smiled for the camera. She accessorized with only a pair of silver hoops, and wore her red hair down in loose, natural waves. Her makeup was minimal with the exception of flushed cheeks, which were either the result of a gorgeous swirl of rosy blush or too much sun.