Kendall Jenner Added a Twist to the Supermodel-Approved Paperclip Top
Grab a vest ASAP.
Move over Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner sees your paperclip tops and, in true Las Vegas fashion, upped the ante with a twist on the trend: she made one out of a vest. During an event in Sin City, Kenner wore a monochromatic outfit that featured a button-up vest from Marine Serre that she made super-sexy and super of the moment by simply fastening just one gold button, making for an ersatz take on the ultra-sexy silhouette without having to get a new top.
Jenner paired her blue vest with coordinating high-waisted blue flares and see-through blue Amina Muaddi heels with glittery crystal embellishments. And the most Kardashian-approved accessory? The stacks of 818 tequila, because for the first family of reality TV, self-promotion goes with every outfit, no matter how trendy.
According to the Daily Mail, Jenner was just one part of the glitzy, very aughts celebration at the new Resorts World Las Vegas. In addition to the model and her mother, Kris Jenner, fellow revelers included Usher, Paris Hilton - who showed off her skills at the turntables and also wore an all-blue look - and actual DJs Steve Aoki and Tiesto.
Jenner's skin-baring ensemble is her latest throwback look. Recently, she's embraced throwbacks like thong bikinis during a getaway with BFF Hailey Bieber and a Rachel Green-approved slip dress during a recent outing.