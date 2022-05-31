Kendall Jenner Wore a Tiny, Underboob-Baring Bikini in the Desert

Kendall Jenner is ushering in summer with a teeny bikini and a desert escape. On Monday, the model celebrated Memorial Day with a sexy selfie on her Instagram feed.

Jenner expertly posed in a teal, triangular-shaped bikini with double straps that she paired with hoop earrings, rectangular sunglasses, and a sleek bun. In the snap, she tugged on her strap with one hand while her other arm rested on her shoulder as she sat along the side of a dusty hillside. A nearly clear blue sky, save for a few scattered clouds, set the backdrop and matched the hue of her swimsuit.

She simply captioned the post with a ":)" and nothing else. Her older sister Khloé Kardashian dropped in the comments section to show her approval writing, "the most gorgeous."

Following cucumber-gate — the whole cutting debacle from episode 5 of The Kardashians — Jenner gave the veggie another try on her Instagram Story last week, according to Cosmopolitan. She snapped a pic of a cucumber and knife resting on a cutting board with the caption, "Here we go again." While it seems the model has a good sense of humor about the social media backlash, her big sis Khloé said she was actually a bit bothered by the comments. On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian told host Amanda Hirsch that Kendall was "not happy."