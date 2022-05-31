Kendall Jenner Wore a Tiny, Underboob-Baring Bikini in the Desert
Kendall Jenner is ushering in summer with a teeny bikini and a desert escape. On Monday, the model celebrated Memorial Day with a sexy selfie on her Instagram feed.
Jenner expertly posed in a teal, triangular-shaped bikini with double straps that she paired with hoop earrings, rectangular sunglasses, and a sleek bun. In the snap, she tugged on her strap with one hand while her other arm rested on her shoulder as she sat along the side of a dusty hillside. A nearly clear blue sky, save for a few scattered clouds, set the backdrop and matched the hue of her swimsuit.
She simply captioned the post with a ":)" and nothing else. Her older sister Khloé Kardashian dropped in the comments section to show her approval writing, "the most gorgeous."
Following cucumber-gate — the whole cutting debacle from episode 5 of The Kardashians — Jenner gave the veggie another try on her Instagram Story last week, according to Cosmopolitan. She snapped a pic of a cucumber and knife resting on a cutting board with the caption, "Here we go again." While it seems the model has a good sense of humor about the social media backlash, her big sis Khloé said she was actually a bit bothered by the comments. On the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kardashian told host Amanda Hirsch that Kendall was "not happy."
"I'm like, 'Kendall, God is fair,'" Khloé joked. "'You're the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes. God bless. And you can't cut a f*cking cucumber.' The world is good. Because she's like … how can you be this f*cking perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she's a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she's all these amazing things. You can't cut a f*cking cucumber."