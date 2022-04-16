Kendall Jenner Celebrated Coachella Weekend Topless by the Pool And with a bottle of 818 Tequila in hand. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print kendall jenner in sunglasses Credit: Getty Images After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, Coachella is officially back on — and to celebrate its return, Kendall Jenner headed to the desert ahead of the festival for a day by the pool on Friday. Avoiding any tan lines, the supermodel went topless and wore only blue thong bikini bottoms while posing poolside. Jenner strategically placed one hand across her chest, and in the other, she held onto a bottle of her 818 Tequila. In the snap, she turned her head away from the camera, showing off her fiery red mane that she initially debuted during Milan Fashion Week back in February. "@drink818 by the pool >," Kendall captioned the string of snapshots posted to her grid, which included photos of pink 818 pool floats, a mini bottle of 818 grasped by her crimson-manicured hand, and an 818-branded bus that read, "Come Again Soon" on the bumper. RELATED: Kendall Jenner Says Kris Is Pressuring Her to Have a Baby Later that evening, Kendall and her younger sister Kylie Jenner joined the rest of the weekend's party-goers at the Empire Polo Club showing off their iconic festival style. The siblings coordinated in black leather looks, with Kendall pairing a cropped tank top with leather pants that featured an oversized belt buckle, and Kylie, who opted for a moto jacket over a crisp white T-shirt.

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Kendall Jenner Celebrated Coachella Weekend Topless by the Pool

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.