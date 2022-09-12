Kendall Jenner's Latest Look Is the Very Epitome of Tenniscore

Nothing says U.S. Open fashion more than a LWD (Little White Dress) — or a crewneck sweater tied around the shoulders — or basically anything Ralph Lauren. And Kendall Jenner combined all three preppy staples into a single outfit, taking the tenniscore aesthetic to the extreme at the U.S. Open Men's Finals match on Sunday.

As one of the best-dressed patrons in the stands, the supermodel wore an off-white deep V midi dress with an A-line silhouette and a modest slit in the front. En route to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, Kendall paired her LWD with a navy blue sweater wrapped around her waist, before draping it over her shoulders to shield against the evening chill once she took her seat. Finishing off the sporty look was a matching Ralph Lauren baseball cap, flip-flop heels, and, for a touch of glam, a pair of statement gold earrings.

Kendall wore her dark hair pulled back into a low-slung bun with face-framing pieces, and below the brim of her hat, she sported black eyeliner and pink lipstick.

At the tennis match, Kendall was joined by her on-again, off-again boyfriend Devin Booker. This summer, the pair broke up after dating for two years, only to seemingly get back together weeks later. "Kendall and Devin are hanging out and very happy," a source told Entertainment Tonight in July. "They are in a good place right now. Their hectic schedules sometimes get in the way of their relationship, but they have a lot of love for each other."