Kendall Jenner's Sheer Met Gala After-Party Look Showed Off Matching Rose Gold Lingerie

We can imagine the only thing better than walking the 2022 Met Gala red carpet in an intricate, high-fashion ensemble was getting to go home, take it all off, and prepare to hit up the star-studded after parties. While some celebrities opted to wear something completely different from their Gala looks for the post-event celebrations, others kept with the theme of their red carpet gowns well into the evening — which is the route Kendall Jenner took when sporting her second sheer outfit of the night.