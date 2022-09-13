Celebrity Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Adapted Her Sheer Dress for Fall With Combat Boots See-through isn't just for summer. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 @ 03:48PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images It's mid-September, which means summer is officially coming to an end and we'll soon have to begrudgingly change over our closets to autumn wardrobes. The good news is that it's also New York Fashion Week, so celebrities have been traipsing all around the city acting as real-life fall fashion mood boards. Last night, Kendall Jenner walked in the Vogue World: New York show in a Prada look that could qualify as a summer-only piece (after all, Dua Lipa wore a very similar look on the May issue of Vogue). But Jenner's combat boots (also from Prada) seamlessly transitioned the look for fall, proving that sheer garments can be carried through the winter months. Kendall Jenner's Latest Look Is the Very Epitome of Tenniscore The model paired her see-through dress, which also had red beaded embellishments along the sides of the skirt, with black underwear and a white Prada tank top. She completed the look with a middle-parted, slicked-back ponytail and kept her glam very minimal, accentuating her dewy skin. The catwalk was star-studded with seasoned veterans like Jenner, Paloma Elsesser, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and iconic '90s supermodel Shalom Harlow, as well as runway rookies. Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were among the newcomers, walking arm-in-arm at the show, which the publication described as "a live editorial fashion show and street fair for Vogue's audience around the world." Even more notably, tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams opened the event in a metallic gown and cape, while Lil Nas X (and one of the publication's September cover stars) closed the show with his smash hit "Industry." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit