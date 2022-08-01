Kendall Jenner's Sunday Attire Included a Red Checkered Bikini and Nothing Else

Picnic blanket chic.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 1, 2022
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Photo: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall Jenner just made a convincing argument for swimwear to count as our Sunday best. Over the weekend, the supermodel shared a pair of snaps detailing the barely-there outfit perfectly suited for a lazy Sunday spent lounging in the sun, and its cherry-red pattern brought all the summer vibes.

Deciding to skip the pool in favor of the lakeside, Kendall of course followed up the refreshing dip with an impromptu photoshoot. In the snaps, the model first flexed her posing chops while sitting cross-legged on a striped towel, where she wore a red-and-white checked bustier bikini top paired with tiny matching bottoms — both of which featured white heart-shaped clasps. Jenner kept a coordinating white graphic tote bag that said "cherry" in red font and basic black flip flops close by, and finished the look with a simple gold necklace, makeup-free complexion, and slicked back wet hair.

The supermodel's post came just an hour before she cleared up any relationship confusion with on-again-off-again NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker, by posting on her Instagram Story. After reports first broke that the pair had called it quits back in June, Jenner and Booker's low-key appearances and cryptic social media posts have kept everyone guessing about where they stand as a couple.

Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner Instagram

Now, Kendall's seemingly making it clear that the two are back on (or at the very least, spending time together) by sharing a video of Devin throwing axes in a wooded location, which doesn't come as a complete surprise. In mid-July, a source told E! News that the two were "fully back together" adding, "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kendall Jenner Colorful Sheer Coverup Cowboy Hat Beach Instagram
Kendall Jenner's Beach-Day Look Included the Summer's Biggest Trend and a Cowboy Hat
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Posed With a Mystery Man in an Emerald Green Popcorn Dress
Vanessa Hudgens Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Bikini Is Giving Modern-Day 'Baywatch'
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Wore the Sportiest Outfit to Partake in the Most Unexpected Hobby
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
A Complete Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship
Kylie jenner instagram
Kylie Jenner Kicked Off Hot Girl Summer in a Holographic Scoop-Neck Swimsuit
kendall jenner in sunglasses
Kendall Jenner Went Braless in the Most Y2K Minidress While Partying in Vegas
Dua lipa instagram
Dua Lipa Paired an Underboob-Baring Bikini Top With the Lowest Rise Trousers
Kylie jenner silver dress
Kylie Jenner's Netted Catsuit Left a Pair of High-Waisted Underwear on Full Display
hailey bieber mirror pic
Hailey Bieber Paired Gigantic Swishy Pants With the Tiniest Crop Top
Dua Lipa
We Can't Figure Out Dua Lipa's Confusing Shirt-Dress Hybrid
Kendall Jenner Lead
Celebrities in Bikinis
Kendall Jenner White Off-the-Shoulder Dress 2018 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner Wore an Itty-Bitty Bikini in Summer's Favorite Print
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share Their First Photos Together As a Couple
Kendall Jenner Knit Bikini
Kendall Jenner Wore the Bikini Version of This Throwback Knit
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner Paired a Tiny Cropped Cardigan With an Even Tinier Yellow String Bikini