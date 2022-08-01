Kendall Jenner's Sunday Attire Included a Red Checkered Bikini and Nothing Else

Kendall Jenner just made a convincing argument for swimwear to count as our Sunday best. Over the weekend, the supermodel shared a pair of snaps detailing the barely-there outfit perfectly suited for a lazy Sunday spent lounging in the sun, and its cherry-red pattern brought all the summer vibes.

Deciding to skip the pool in favor of the lakeside, Kendall of course followed up the refreshing dip with an impromptu photoshoot. In the snaps, the model first flexed her posing chops while sitting cross-legged on a striped towel, where she wore a red-and-white checked bustier bikini top paired with tiny matching bottoms — both of which featured white heart-shaped clasps. Jenner kept a coordinating white graphic tote bag that said "cherry" in red font and basic black flip flops close by, and finished the look with a simple gold necklace, makeup-free complexion, and slicked back wet hair.

The supermodel's post came just an hour before she cleared up any relationship confusion with on-again-off-again NBA star boyfriend, Devin Booker, by posting on her Instagram Story. After reports first broke that the pair had called it quits back in June, Jenner and Booker's low-key appearances and cryptic social media posts have kept everyone guessing about where they stand as a couple.

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Now, Kendall's seemingly making it clear that the two are back on (or at the very least, spending time together) by sharing a video of Devin throwing axes in a wooded location, which doesn't come as a complete surprise. In mid-July, a source told E! News that the two were "fully back together" adding, "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."