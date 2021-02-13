Kendall Jenner Responded to Comments Suggesting Her Lingerie Photos Are Giving People Body Insecurity
"It's not always as perfect as it may seem."
This week, Kendall Jenner posed alongside sisters Kim and Kylie, wearing a microscopic red G-string and matching bra in honor of the launch of SKIM's "Fits Everybody" Valentine's Day collection. On Friday, the model posted several behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, and after seeing the flawless images, one fan suggested that she may be unintentionally giving people major body insecurity.
"I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them," the user tweeted. Jenner responded, reminding fans that just like everyone else, she struggles with her self image. "i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you!" she wrote, adding: "you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it's not always as perfect as it may seem."
Confirming that we're all human, Kendall's words seemingly motivated others to show off their curves. "My confidence after Kenny J says she has bad days too 📈📈📈," wrote one user alongside a lingerie snap of her own. "YESSSS MA'AM 🔥🔥🔥," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star replied.
Back in 2019, Jenner spoke about how she always used to compare her body to her sisters'. "My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have boobs, and I don't have boobs," she said during an interview with The Telegraph. "Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought 'oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?' I almost felt like I didn't fit in for a part of my life."
Eventually, she accepted the fact that everyone's unique in their own way. "I like that I have a different vibe to everyone," she said. "I like to do different things. And that's okay."