Kendall Jenner Says Kris Is Pressuring Her to Have a Baby

The Kardashian-Jenner family is in the throes of baby fever — and it seems like with most things involving the first family of reality TV, it's all thanks to Kris Jenner. During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, Kendall Jenner explained that as the only member of the famous family not to have a child, just about everyone's asking her when (not if) she's going to start a family. She went on to say that Kris is "100%" putting pressure on her to start a family with her boyfriend, Devin Booker.

Kendall said that her mom "will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!.'"

"Just your friendly reminder!" Kris added.

Kendall added that it's not just her mom, she's getting bombarded by baby questions from other members of her family, too, including her little sister Kylie.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris brought up her wishes for Kendall to have a baby. DeGeneres mentioned that Kourtney Kardashian is currently trying to have a baby with her fiancé, Travis Barker, and Kris noted that after her eldest daughter maneuvers the trials and tribulations of conceiving a child via IVF, she wants Kendall to be next.

"I think it would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She's the only one who hasn't had a baby," Kris said.

Kendall saw the clip and her reaction was just as chill as her normal M.O. Without confirming or denying that she had plans to start a family, she simply said that she's happy right now "as a free bird."