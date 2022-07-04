Kendall Jenner Wore the Bikini Version of This Throwback Knit

This summer, Kendall Jenner has practically been living in a bikini. Just a quick glance at her Instagram feed, and she's worn everything from a tiny, underboob-baring bikini in the desert to a green string bikini with a coordinating floral hat while lounging poolside. And so, for the Fourth of July, it's not so surprising that Jenner would pull out another sexy swimsuit from her stash.

Celebrating the patriotic holiday in the Hamptons, Jenner spent her Sunday by the pool drinking her 818 tequila and modeling a new baby blue bikini constructed from a knit-like fabric with diamond stitching and tiny rosettes adorned on both the top and bottoms. The material reminded us of those itty-bitty cardigans nearly everyone used to own in the '90s.

While laying on a matching blue towel, she paired her bathing suit with nothing else but a fresh tan and a summertime read.

@kendalljenner/Instagram

A day earlier, Kendall gave a glimpse into her Fourth of July festivities with friends, which of course, involved mixing a variety of cocktails with bottles of her own tequila (mini and regular size). "y'all stocked up for the weekend? @drink818," she captioned the slideshow on Instagram.

Kendall's holiday weekend plans also reportedly involved reuniting with her ex Devin Booker, according to Us Weekly. Two weeks after news broke that the two called it quits, the former couple was spotted arriving in a black SUV together at a liquor store in Bridgehampton. "There wasn't any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood," an onlooker told the outlet, adding that Kendall picked up a bottle of Whispering Angel rose and 818.

Jenner and Booker broke up last month after hitting a "rough patch" in their two-year relationship. "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," one source shared with Entertainment Tonight, while another said that the two "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."