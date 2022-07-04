Kendall Jenner Wore the Bikini Version of This Throwback Knit

And we need one ASAP.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 4, 2022
Kendall Jenner Knit Bikini
Photo: @kendalljenner

This summer, Kendall Jenner has practically been living in a bikini. Just a quick glance at her Instagram feed, and she's worn everything from a tiny, underboob-baring bikini in the desert to a green string bikini with a coordinating floral hat while lounging poolside. And so, for the Fourth of July, it's not so surprising that Jenner would pull out another sexy swimsuit from her stash.

Celebrating the patriotic holiday in the Hamptons, Jenner spent her Sunday by the pool drinking her 818 tequila and modeling a new baby blue bikini constructed from a knit-like fabric with diamond stitching and tiny rosettes adorned on both the top and bottoms. The material reminded us of those itty-bitty cardigans nearly everyone used to own in the '90s.

While laying on a matching blue towel, she paired her bathing suit with nothing else but a fresh tan and a summertime read.

Kendall Jenner Knit Bikini
@kendalljenner/Instagram

A day earlier, Kendall gave a glimpse into her Fourth of July festivities with friends, which of course, involved mixing a variety of cocktails with bottles of her own tequila (mini and regular size). "y'all stocked up for the weekend? @drink818," she captioned the slideshow on Instagram.

Kendall's holiday weekend plans also reportedly involved reuniting with her ex Devin Booker, according to Us Weekly. Two weeks after news broke that the two called it quits, the former couple was spotted arriving in a black SUV together at a liquor store in Bridgehampton. "There wasn't any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood," an onlooker told the outlet, adding that Kendall picked up a bottle of Whispering Angel rose and 818.

Jenner and Booker broke up last month after hitting a "rough patch" in their two-year relationship. "Kendall feels like they're on different paths," one source shared with Entertainment Tonight, while another said that the two "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
kendall jenner in sunglasses
Kendall Jenner Celebrated Coachella Weekend Topless by the Pool
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
A Complete Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Why Fans Think Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Are Married
Kendall Jenner Wore These Classic Compression Leggings
Kendall Jenner Wore These Butt-Lifting Leggings on a Cozy Getaway, and They're Still in Stock
Kendall Jenner Devin Booker Broke Up
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Reportedly Broken Up
Why Is Everyone Mad at Kendall Jenner This Time?
Kendall Jenner's Tequila Brand Actually Is Problematic
Kendall Jenner White Off-the-Shoulder Dress 2018 Met Gala
Kendall Jenner Wore a Tiny, Underboob-Baring Bikini in the Desert
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Twinned in Thong Bikinis on Vacation
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Coordinated in Thong Bikinis on Vacation
Stages of Dating a Kardashian
The 7 Stages of Dating a Kardashian
Kendall Jenner Lead
Celebrities in Bikinis
Kendall Jenner Slinky Multicolored Dress Platform Sandals Instagram Selfies
Kendall Jenner Wore a Slinky Dress With the Highest Slit and the Most Quintessential Y2K Shoe
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Braved the Snow in a Tiny Bikini and the Fluffiest Faux-Fur Boots
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Color-Blocked Outfit Is the Antidote to Winter Blues
Kendall Jenner Zebra-Print Bikini Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Her Zebra-Print Bikini Are Ready for Summer
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Probably in Your Closet, Too