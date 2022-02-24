Kendall Jenner Walked the Prada Runway Show in a Giant Puffer Coat and See-Through Skirt

Kaia Gerber paired hers with a white tank.
By Christopher Luu Feb 24, 2022 @ 12:06 pm
Credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Prada runway show has a history of celebrity cameos (past shows have included Kyle MacLachlan and Jeff Goldblum), but when it comes to actual models taking to the catwalk, the storied Italian line is no stranger to calling up heavy hitters, like Kendall Jenner. This time around, Jenner wore one of the most spotlight-stealing looks of the entire collection, taking her pass in a huge belted nylon puffer — a staple for the label, by now — embellished with sprays of raven-hued iridescent feathers.

Underneath the coat, Jenner wore a sheer skirt with a metallic finish that fell past her knees and baby pink Mary Jane heels, giving the otherwise subtle outfit a dose of saccharine color. Her makeup was clean and simple and like all the other models, she had her new red hair pulled back in a retro bouffant that put her sculpted cheekbones on display.

Credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Fellow runway veteran Kaia Gerber also walked in the show, though she didn't take to the catwalk in a statement-making topper. Instead, she wore a similar sheer skirt (though hers had multiple fabrics and bright yellow beaded embellishment) with a plain white tank top, though Prada being Prada, there was a signature triangle logo plate at the chest. Gerber also looked shockingly like her mom, Cindy Crawford, something that brands like Versace have taken advantage of during past Fashion Weeks.

Credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Landing a Prada appearance is a major get for any model, so it's not surprising that Miuccia Prada and her co-creative director Raf Simons opted to cast two models of the moment to show off their latest offerings. Vogue notes that Prada has been an influential brand when it comes to inclusivity — and nostalgia. Legendary model Kristen McMenamy returned to the runway for the line back in 2005 after some time away from the shows and Korean model Hye Park became the first Asian model to walk for Prada in 2006.

Of course, the most momentous casting may have been back in Fall 2010, when Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, and Doutzen Kroes left their Victoria's Secret angel wings in the past and walked with toned-down makeup, nary a spray tan or beachy wave in sight.

