Kendall Jenner Is Reportedly the "Happiest" She's Been In a Relationship with Devin Booker
Jenner and the NBA player have dated for nearly a year.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong.
After the couple was spotted showing rare PDA over the weekend on their way to dinner, a source is revealing just how happy the model is in her relationship with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard.
"This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," the source told People. "She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now." Jenner is keeping things fairly private with the basketball player, but the sources added it's "obvious that they have something special going on."
The two were first linked last April when they took a road trip from L.A. to Arizona at the beginning of the pandemic. At the time, a source had said that they were "just friends," but they went Instagram official as a couple on Valentine's Day this year.
"What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship," another source told People. "They're exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin." The source added that the Kardashians seem to approve: "He was even invited to Kim [Kardashian West]'s 40th birthday celebration in Tahiti."
Back in March, another source told Entertainment Tonight that the duo has gotten committed over the past few months: "Their relationship has gotten more serious and Devin is really laid back and not all about fame or being in the spotlight all the time, which Kendall really likes. He makes her feel comfortable and safe and he's super respectful, which are all qualities she loves."