Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Showed Off Their BFF Style in Coordinating Faux-Fur Jackets

Rather than a bracelet, dressing like your best friend is the new symbol of a solid friendship. Just take it from supermodel BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who attended fashion journalist Derek Blasberg's 40th birthday party together in coordinating outfits.

On Saturday night, Kendall and Hailey made their way to Lola Taverna in Manhattan's West Village wearing their respective takes on '70s dressing. Kendall, for her part, wore a caramel-colored faux shearling jacket over a dark brown top and a matching micro-miniskirt in leather. She finished the look off with black, knee-high boots and delicate gold jewelry. Emulating her friend's style, Hailey opted for a similar brown leather jacket with black faux fur on the cuffs and collar. A clingy patterned top, brown bell bottoms with ruching at the waist, and high-heeled sandals completed her outfit.

Their glam was also in sync. Both models opted for bronzy eyeshadow, glowing skin, and matching glossy nude lips. Where they differed, though, was in hairstyling. Jenner wore her hair down and in loose waves parted in the middle, while Hailey pulled her tresses back into a sleek bun.