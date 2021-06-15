Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Coordinated in Thong Bikinis on Vacation
Kendall and Hailey Take Cabo?
Model pals Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are enjoying bikini season in the bikini capital of the world: Cabo San Lucas.
Justin Bieber and Devin Booker were nowhere to be found during the "gals weekend" trip, which we've gleaned involved a variety of swimwear and at least one bottle of Jenner's 818 tequila (slyly pictured by Bieber's side in her latest Instagram post).
Both models leaned into high-waist thong style bikini bottoms (and also the color orange) during their travels.
Neither Bieber nor Jenner is unaccustomed to the casual (yet posed) bikini shot. Just six weeks ago Bieber shared images of herself in a tiny pink string bikini and body chain. Jenner celebrated a warn April day at home in a beige suit and … cowboy boots?
Like it or not, the summer of thirst traps is upon us. Break out your cowboy boots, I guess.