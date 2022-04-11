Kendall Jenner "Always Had a Feeling" That Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Would End Up Together

Way back before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were swapping saliva on red carpets or getting practice-married in Las Vegas, the two were simply neighbors and good friends. But Kourt's family had an inkling about the two's chemistry, especially her sister Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney just revealed that the supermodel has pushed the two to get together "for years."

"Kendall, for years, would always say... 'he's so fire, he's so fire!' Anytime we'd see him or he'd be with us," Kourtney told People while promoting the family's upcoming Hulu show The Kardashians, before Kendall jokingly added, "I have a secret psychic ability that nobody knows about it and I knew it from very long ago."

"I always had a feeling and I would encourage her," she continued. "Every day I'd be like, 'Just do it, just try! Just try.' 'Cause they were really good friends for so long. Just try, take it to the next level, what's it going to hurt?"

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker | Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kourtney told the outlet that she and Travis "had a fear" of ruining their friendship, but clearly things have worked out for the pair. And it all came down to timing, according to Kourt's sister Khloé Kardashian. "I definitely know Kim and I have spoken about [their intense connection]. I feel like Kendall and I have," she said. "It was perfect timing. It was timing. We were all like, 'Come on, they've just got to hook up.' And they did and they haven't [stopped]."