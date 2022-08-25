Kendall Jenner's Graphic Bustier Slip Dress Is a Masterclass in Lingerie Dressing

You know you're in for a healthy dose of KarJenner fashion whenever a Kylie Cosmetics launch party comes along — which was exactly the case when all five sisters, plus Kris and Stormi, stepped out for the brand's most recent event in Los Angeles last night. But while most of the famous family reached for monochromatic looks to celebrate the occasion (see: Kourtney Kardashian's vampy all-black look), Kendall Jenner's outfit was all about color.

On Wednesday night, the eldest Jenner sister was spotted arriving at the event in the most head-turning look. Although at first glance, the supermodel's skin-tight bustier slip dress looked like a colorful version of the style celebs can't stop wearing this summer, further inspection revealed the front of the graphic blue, black, and purple frock was actually covered in a futuristic cyborg.

Print aside, the dress also featured spaghetti straps, a built-in leopard-print bra, and a knee-length fit. Kendall accessorized the evening ensemble with simple black heels and a tiny bedazzled handbag, and she wore her hair in a signature model-off-duty slicked-back bun with a middle part.

While the Kylie Cosmetics party surely served as the perfect midweek pick-me-up, Kendall recently opened up about what she does to "wind down" at night after long, high-energy days. When talking to Vogue last week, the model shared some of her tips for helping calm her anxiety before bed. "I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal," Kendall said. "I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days. If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night's rest."