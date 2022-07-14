Kendall Jenner Wore an Itty-Bitty Bikini in Summer's Favorite Print

Classics are always a good idea.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 14, 2022
Kendall Jenner White Off-the-Shoulder Dress 2018 Met Gala
Photo: Getty Images

There isn't a bikini that Kendall Jenner has met and didn't like. Or, at least it seems that way. From a tiny, saturated blue two-piece to a zebra-print bathing suit, swimwear has quickly become the supermodel's new, off-duty uniform this summer. And yesterday, she went the conventional route in a bikini that perfectly captured the feeling of summer with a familiar print and a classic color combination.

On Wednesday, Kendall seemingly spent her day off by the pool (where else?), but before soaking up the sun, she posted a video of herself modeling a pink-and-red floral bikini in the mirror to her Instagram Story.

Kendall Jenner Floral Bikini
@kendalljenner/Instagram

Her poolside accessories only consisted of a thin gold necklace and a beige baseball cap that was worn over her long, dark hair.

Even when Jenner is fully clothed, she still is embodying summer's easygoing spirit with her outfits. Just last month, she wore a look that could only be described as sexy coastal grandma, sporting breezy white pants, a lightweight button-down left completely unbuttoned, and a cropped tank top, and before that, she paired yellow Yeezy pool slides (a warm weather staple for supermodels) with a workout set in the summer-ready hue of Kelly green.

