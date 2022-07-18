Kendall Jenner Posed With a Mystery Man in an Emerald Green Popcorn Dress

Just weeks after Kendall Jenner and NBA star beau Devin Booker reportedly called it quits — and confused everyone by hanging out together almost immediately after — the supermodel has all of us scratching our heads yet again. On Sunday, Kendall shared a series of mirror selfies on Instagram, and one nonchalant snapshot featured a well-dressed headless mystery man.

In the photos, Jenner is seen posing in a skin-tight sleeveless emerald green gown, which featured a mock-neck design, floor-grazing length, and popcorn-style ruching. The model finished the look by slicking her hair into a bun with a middle part, and accessorized with nothing besides simple diamond studs and a periwinkle phone case. While the outfit was certainly head-turning on its own, it was a snapshot that showed a conveniently cropped man wearing a black tux and gripping Kendall's waist that really sparked followers' interest.

Getty Images

Many fans on social media believe the mystery man to be Booker, who was said to accompany his former flame to Rhode Beauty's Head Of Brand Lauren Rothber's California nuptials over the weekend alongside celebrity friends Hailey and Justin Bieber. The outing comes a month after a source originally told Entertainment Tonight that the two had split.

"Kendall feels like they're on different paths," the source shared. The two "have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page." The breakup was quickly questioned, however, when the pair was spotted together during a fourth of July celebration and Kendall subtly supported Booker's NBA team, the Phoenix Suns.

"Kendall and Devin are hanging out and very happy," another source later told ET. "They are in a good place right now. Their hectic schedules sometimes get in the way of their relationship, but they have a lot of love for each other."