Kendall Jenner Wore the Easiest Summer Outfit to the Grocery Store

A weekend mood.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on August 21, 2022
Kendall Jenner Grocery Store Outfit
Photo: Getty

Kendall Jenner just found the chicest solution for weekend dressing in the summertime. Like most people, the supermodel saved her grocery shopping for Saturday, and during her recent daytime outing, Jenner wore the easiest summer outfit that was equal parts effortless and elegant.

Wearing a long white linen skirt with a slit in the back to her local Whole Foods store, Kendall paired the breezy maxi with a ribbed tank top in forest green. On her feet, she wore the ultimate supermodel sneaker: white Adidas Sambas with black stripes. Other accessories included a cream-colored canvas tote bag, tiny gold earrings, and oval-shaped sunglasses.

Jenner wore her dark hair down in tousled waves with a middle part, and she appeared to be wearing little-to-no makeup.

All summer long, Jenner's formula for getting dressed has been anything but fussy – whether it's a bikini and nothing else, or flowy pants paired with a lightweight button-up. She also revived a throwback seasonal favorite — the denim miniskirt with a shredded hemline — during a recent trip to Wyoming.

