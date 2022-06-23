Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Reportedly Broken Up

Kendall Jenner and NBA pro Devin Booker have reportedly called it quits on their two-year relationship. According to multiple outlets, the pair broke up earlier this month after hitting a "rough patch."

"Kendall feels like they're on different paths," one source shared with Entertainment Tonight, while another said that the two "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page." An insider at E! News explained that despite having a "really nice time" at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy just a month ago, "they started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles" once they returned from the trip. Kendall allegedly was the one who told Devin she "wanted space and time apart.

But according to sources close to the former couple, there is a chance they'll get back together. "They have been in touch since and do care about one another," one insider told E!, adding: "They both hope to make it work, but as of now, they are split."

Jenner and Booker were first romantically linked at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020, after they were spotted road-tripping together to Sedona, Arizona. And while they've kept their relationship private for the most part, the two did go Instagram official on Valentine's Day last year and celebrated their one-year anniversary with celebratory, PDA-packed photos in June 2021.

Back in March, Booker spoke about being in a public relationship with Jenner during an interview with WSJ. Magazine. "I wouldn't say hard," he said in response when asked the level of difficulty of having his love life in the spotlight. "Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now."