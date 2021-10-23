Kendall Jenner Just Kissed Devin Booker in One of the Most Public Places Imaginable

In the year-plus that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been dating, the couple has managed to keep their romance under wraps. Over the past few months, there's been a cozied-up photo here, a subtle hand-hold there, but nothing could've compared to what went down last night — the supermodel and NBA player had their first-ever public kiss in one of the busiest places imaginable: The Staples Center in Los Angeles.

After his team the Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers, Booker made his way courtside to greet fans — including Jenner who congratulated him on his victory with a hug and kiss in front of thousands of people. Though, to be fair, it wasn't a full-on kiss. It was a peck on the cheek, BUT still, it was a major moment for the notoriously private couple.

Kendall Jenner Devin Booker

Jenner and Booker first met in 2018 after going on a double date with her then-boyfriend Australian pro basketball player Ben Simmons and Jordyn Woods, who was dating Booker at the time. Two years later, the supposed couple went on a road trip to Arizona, and by Valentine's Day, they were Instagram official.

Earlier this year, during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, Kendall explained why she chose to keep her love life off the show. "Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she said. "And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [do that]."