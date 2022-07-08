Celebrity Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Gave a Subtle Nod to Devin Booker Love and basketball. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 8, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images In case you haven't been keeping up, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have allegedly been on and off — calling it off just a few days before being spotted out together. But Kenny's most recent outfit proves that she must have love on the brain — or at the very least, basketball. On Thursday, the model was spotted in Los Angeles in an oversized T-shirt that gave a subtle nod to NBA star, Booker. In photographs obtained by Daily Mail, Jenner is seen wearing black bike shorts and a large gray tee printed with caricatures of players from the Phoenix Suns 1994 team, including legends Charles Barkley and A.C. Green. She accessorized with shin-length Nike socks and sneakers, thin black shades, and a giant insulated water bottle. Kendall Jenner Wore the Bikini Version of This Throwback Knit Of course, Booker is currently the team's shooting guard and was drafted back in 2015. Perhaps Kendall borrowed the shirt from Devin or she's a very supportive girlfriend with a collection of her own Suns paraphernalia. She further showed her support by re-sharing Booker's new cover for NBA 2K23 video game to her Instagram Story. The athlete initially posted the the image to his grid with the caption, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH@nba2k@2k." Last month, the two were reported to have split with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths. The insider added that the two "have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page." But less than a week later, the couple was seen hanging out together at the Soho House in Malibu. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit