Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Gave a Subtle Nod to Devin Booker

In case you haven't been keeping up, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have allegedly been on and off — calling it off just a few days before being spotted out together. But Kenny's most recent outfit proves that she must have love on the brain — or at the very least, basketball.

On Thursday, the model was spotted in Los Angeles in an oversized T-shirt that gave a subtle nod to NBA star, Booker. In photographs obtained by Daily Mail, Jenner is seen wearing black bike shorts and a large gray tee printed with caricatures of players from the Phoenix Suns 1994 team, including legends Charles Barkley and A.C. Green. She accessorized with shin-length Nike socks and sneakers, thin black shades, and a giant insulated water bottle.

Of course, Booker is currently the team's shooting guard and was drafted back in 2015. Perhaps Kendall borrowed the shirt from Devin or she's a very supportive girlfriend with a collection of her own Suns paraphernalia. She further showed her support by re-sharing Booker's new cover for NBA 2K23 video game to her Instagram Story. The athlete initially posted the the image to his grid with the caption, "AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH@nba2k@2k."

Last month, the two were reported to have split with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths. The insider added that the two "have had discussions about their future, but they are not on the same page." But less than a week later, the couple was seen hanging out together at the Soho House in Malibu.