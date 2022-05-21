Kendall Jenner's Look at Kourtney Kardashian's Pre-Wedding Dinner Is Very Cruel Intentions

The Kardashian-Jenners have officially touched down in Italy for Kourtney 's wedding weekend, and, while they all adhered to the gothic-glam dress code, no one nailed the theme better than Kendall Jenner and her very Cruel Intentions-inspired outfit.

On Friday, the model stepped out for her big sister's pre-wedding dinner at Ristorante Punyin in Portofino, wearing a black corset teamed with a sheer skirt that showed off her matching underwear and a choker necklace with a bedazzled red cross dangling from a black ribbon. The whole look was discreetly chic just like Kathryn Merteuil from the '90s cult-classic film. Kendall's peep-toe slides, however, were less teenage prep-schooler and more fancy grandma. She wore her brunette hair down, straight, and with a middle part.