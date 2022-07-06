Kendall Jenner Paired a Tiny Cropped Cardigan With an Even Tinier Yellow String Bikini

Kenny's never met a swimsuit she doesn't like.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
Published on July 6, 2022
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Photo: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kendall Jenner may just be the new poster child for hot girl summer. Between practically living in swimwear, posting nude selfies galore, and going through a rumored breakup with Devin Booker, she seems to be ticking all the major HGS boxes. And now, she can add another qualification to her list: Side-gig extraordinaire.

On Tuesday, Kenny did what all great hot girls do by plugging a little shameless self-promo to her 247 million Instagram followers. The supermodel — who stepped into the role of creative director for fashion brand FWRD in fall 2021 — posted a trio of photos to show off some of the brand's best summer essentials, which happened to include a $2,500 black Bottega Veneta handbag. The main star of the show, however, was a cropped blood orange button-up cardigan that Kendall layered over an itty bitty yellow string bikini.

Jenner's barely-there swimsuit included an upside-down golden triangle-shaped top with criss-crossing halter strings and matching thong bottoms with high-cut string straps. Skipping all other accessories, the supermodel simply paired her look with a dewy, slightly rosy complexion and styled her hair in loose waves parted down the middle.

The summertime ensemble is just one of the many bikinis Kenny's sported (and posted) since the beginning of the season. Just last week, the eldest Jenner sister rang in the Fourth of July in yet another pastel stringy style, which she documented with a torso-only snapshot on her Instagram Story.

Kendall also took the time to plug another business endeavor over the holiday weekend, captioning a slideshow of various 818 Tequila bottles with, "y'all stocked up for the weekend? @drink818"

