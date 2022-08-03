    Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

    Save a horse ...

    By
    Tessa Petak
    TessPetak
    Tessa Petak

    Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

    InStyle's editorial guidelines
    Published on August 3, 2022
    Kendall Jenner Cowboy Tank Top Wyoming Instagram
    Photo: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys.

    On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo. In the first image, she posed against the metal railing that overlooked the dirt pit wearing a low-rise, denim miniskirt and a white tank with the words "J'adore cowboys" scrawled across the front, a riff on the classic J'Adior tanks that ruled the aughts.

    The second slide captured a still of a ranchero and his steed, and the next was a snap of her friend, musician Harry Hudson, taking a swig of Jenner's 818 tequila — straight from the bottle. Another selfie and an artsy shot of her tequila bottle finished off the gallery.

    "Wyoming 🤎," she wrote alongside the post. Her mom and manager ("momager"), Kris Jenner, showed her approval of Kenny's trip out west by commenting, "My little cowgirl 🤠." On Kendall's Story, she shared more bucolic clips from her excursion, including a glimpse at her cowboy boots and photos of the scenic landscape. In one video, Kendall rode a brown horse while herding a group of cattle. She also took in the views of an enchanting lake set against a foggy, mountainous backdrop while wearing an oversized sweatshirt and hiking boots.

    Although her gaucho-loving shirt may imply differently, Jenner's heart is already spoken for. After announcing a split earlier this summer, Jenner is back with her NBA-star boyfriend, Devin Booker. In fact, the two seem to be enjoying some time out in nature together. Jenner and Booker showed some rare PDA in a photo posted to her Instagram, which was published by Daily Mail. Jenner sat on Booker's lap while enjoying a beer, and the two took in the sights and sounds of their wooded surroundings.

    Was this page helpful?