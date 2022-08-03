Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys.

On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo. In the first image, she posed against the metal railing that overlooked the dirt pit wearing a low-rise, denim miniskirt and a white tank with the words "J'adore cowboys" scrawled across the front, a riff on the classic J'Adior tanks that ruled the aughts.

The second slide captured a still of a ranchero and his steed, and the next was a snap of her friend, musician Harry Hudson, taking a swig of Jenner's 818 tequila — straight from the bottle. Another selfie and an artsy shot of her tequila bottle finished off the gallery.

"Wyoming 🤎," she wrote alongside the post. Her mom and manager ("momager"), Kris Jenner, showed her approval of Kenny's trip out west by commenting, "My little cowgirl 🤠." On Kendall's Story, she shared more bucolic clips from her excursion, including a glimpse at her cowboy boots and photos of the scenic landscape. In one video, Kendall rode a brown horse while herding a group of cattle. She also took in the views of an enchanting lake set against a foggy, mountainous backdrop while wearing an oversized sweatshirt and hiking boots.

Although her gaucho-loving shirt may imply differently, Jenner's heart is already spoken for. After announcing a split earlier this summer, Jenner is back with her NBA-star boyfriend, Devin Booker. In fact, the two seem to be enjoying some time out in nature together. Jenner and Booker showed some rare PDA in a photo posted to her Instagram, which was published by Daily Mail. Jenner sat on Booker's lap while enjoying a beer, and the two took in the sights and sounds of their wooded surroundings.