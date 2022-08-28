Kendall Jenner Paired Her Cowboy Boots With Model-Off-Duty Fashion Staples

Effortless and unexpected.

By Madeline Hirsch
Published on August 28, 2022
Kendall Jenner Outfit with Boots
Photo: Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

More than a year after TikTok brought back workwear and rhinestones, the Western aesthetic is still going strong. And while we've seen A-listers, fashion girlies, and more than a few Instagrammers all put their own spin on the trend, it seems like Kendall Jenner might be its biggest fan. She's matched cowboy boots with her slip dress (and bikini), donned a T-shirt proclaiming her love (j'adore), and taken her straw hat to the beach. She even has a tiny tattoo of a cowboy boot on her ankle.

Clearly, the model loves to mix and match, often pairing Western-inspired pieces with the It-girl staples she's known for, and her latest look fits right in. While out in Beverly Hills on August 26, Jenner was photographed in a monochromatic brown outfit that featured a comfy tank (another of this summer's biggest trends), '90s-inspired tiny shades, a silky slip skirt, and matching cowboy boots.

Kendall Jenner wearing halter top and leather pants
Getty Images

This outfit is well-trodden ground for Jenner, but it's proof that chocolate brown, an often unfairly maligned shade, when done right, is like the sophisticated and cool younger sister to basic black. Plus, the accessories are really the stars of this model-off-duty moment, as the expected shoe choice (as per usual, she loves a cowboy) and trendy pair of sunnies bring an otherwise chill look to the next level.

Kendall Jenner Devin Booker
Getty Images

The model's effortless approach to dressing has been on display quite a bit lately. Just last weekend, Jenner wore a similar outfit, donning an easy tank, long skirt, and tennis shoes to go grocery shopping.

On Saturday night, the model stepped out in a cropped halter top and leather pants — a classic going-out outfit formula — to head to dinner with her on-again-off-again love, NBA star Devin Booker. After reportedly calling it quits earlier this summer, this couple appears to be very much still together and enjoying each other's company while the warm weather lasts.

