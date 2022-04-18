Kendall Jenner Just Freed the Nipple In a Graphic Tank Top
Kendall Jenner just casually freed the nipple — well, technically, it wasn't her own. On Sunday, while her sisters were busy posting wholesome family content from their Easter festivities — think giant chocolate Easter eggs and rare baby photos — Kenny posed in a graphic tank top in a mirror photo shared to her Instagram Story.
In the snap, Jenner wore a NSFW top that was adorned with a black-and-white photo of totally bare boobs, though it's unclear who they belong to. She paired the black crop top with distressed jeans as she posed for the selfie, taken with her iPhone, which was in a green case with a trendy phone charm hanging off the side. Kenny's accessories were simple and included a silver ring and dainty earrings that peeked out from under her red hair that was gently tousled and parted down the middle.
Earlier in the day, Kendall shared a photo of her more holiday-appropriate outfit that included a multicolored, asymmetric patchwork dress. She paired the long and busy dress with a layered, beaded necklace and black Coperni flip-flops.
The Kardashian-Jenner group celebrated the holiday weekend at what appears to be matriarch Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, shared snaps documenting the festivities.
Earlier this weekend, Kendall shared another boob-related Instagram post to promote her tequila brand 818. The model posed topless wearing only blue bikini bottoms while holding a bottle of the spirit in her hand.