Kendall Jenner Lounged Poolside in a Mesh Bodysuit and Thigh-High Boots

Anything for Jimmy Choo

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.
Published on September 1, 2022 @ 11:12AM
Kendall Jenner Jimmy Choo Autumn 2022 Campaign
Photo: Carlijn Jacobs/Jimmy Choo

Summer may be coming to an end soon, but that's not stopping Kendall Jenner from enjoying every last moment by the pool (although, it's practically summer year round in Calabasas). Well, technically her "pool day" is all a part of Jimmy Choo's autumn 2022 campaign, in which the model posed in the brand's famous shoes including sneakers and over-the-knee boots in a luxurious setting.

In one photo, Jenner lounged on an architectural yellow couch in a black mesh, ruched bodysuit over a bra which she paired with coordinating thigh-high heeled boots. Jenner went minimal in the accessories department, save for a silver bedazzled handbag from the designer. Her sleek brown hair was parted down the middle and worn pin-straight. Behind Jenner seems to be a reflective surface that mirrors her image as well as the pool and house in front of her.

Kendall Jenner Jimmy Choo Autumn 2022 Campaign
Carlijn Jacobs/Jimmy Choo

Other photos captured the reality star posing by the pool in other outfits, including a black blazer, sans a shirt, and matching hot pants that she wore with white sneakers.

Kendall Jenner Jimmy Choo Autumn 2022 Campaign
Carlijn Jacobs/Jimmy Choo

In another picture, she lay across perfectly manicured round bushes in a satin blush bustier bodysuit that she wore with hot pink stiletto boots and a matching quilted purse.

Kendall Jenner Jimmy Choo Autumn 2022 Campaign
Carlijn Jacobs/Jimmy Choo

"Kendall steps into the role of Jimmy Choo's modern goddess, commanding full attention against the backdrop of a private and decadent setting, her gaze and presence empowered, alluring and self-assured," a press release stated.

Jenner is presumably booked and busy for the month of September. For starters, it's fashion month, which is essentially Jenner's playground (though, it's unclear which shows the model will walk in). But season 2 of her family's Hulu show The Kardashians will also hit the streaming platform at the end of the month. The final trailer for the sophomore season was released last week, teasing plenty of drama for the family.

"I feel like I'm becoming my own woman," Jenner says at one point in the preview while filming promotional content for her tequila brand 818. "But I really want to be my own boss." But later in the video, Kendall appears to be in a tiff with her younger sister Kylie. "Kylie canceled last minute," Kendall said while sitting at a table. "She always seems to get out of things and I have to take over."

The second season premieres on Thursday, September 22 on Hulu.

