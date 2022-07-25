Kendall Jenner's Beach-Day Look Included the Summer's Biggest Trend and a Cowboy Hat

Yee-haw.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Published on July 25, 2022
Kendall Jenner Colorful Sheer Coverup Cowboy Hat Beach Instagram
Photo: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

According to TikTok hauls and celebrities everywhere, there is no such thing as too matchy-matchy. But coordinating sets and suits are no longer just for dry land — the trend is now moving into the swimwear space. Think bikinis, matching cover-ups, and complementary accessories. The latest celebrity to embrace the fad during a beach day is none other than Kendall Jenner, who unsurprisingly executed the look flawlessly.

On Monday, the model shared a series of snaps from her seaside excursion to her Instagram. The first image captured Kenny standing on a sandy landing that overlooked the ocean while wearing a colorful sheer dress and beige cowboy hat. The next slide was a video of Jenner slipping out of the cover-up to reveal a high-waisted swimsuit in the same pattern. In the final selfie, Kendall leaned against a wooden bench while carrying brown burlap tote bag.

"Humuhumunukunukuapua`a," she captioned the post, either referencing the Hawaiian reef triggerfish or the tropical tune off the High School Musical 2 soundtrack.

The reality star and her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker has made headlines over the last month. After calling it quits at the end of the June, the long-time couple couldn't seem to stay away from each other. A source confirmed that the two are officially back together.

"They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together," the insider told E! News. Booker even tagged along with Kendall to a friend's wedding. "They moved on and it's going really well.They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's [Rothber] wedding over the weekend in Napa."

