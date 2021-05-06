Kendall Jenner Says Her Anxiety Would Make Her Go Numb
And she responded to critics saying she has nothing to worry about.
Scrolling through Kendall Jenner's Instagram feed might give followers the impression that she leads a picture-perfect life, but in Open-Minded: Unpacking Anxiety, Vogue's new video series, Jenner opened up about her lifelong struggles with anxiety and hypochondria, things that don't make an appearance on her grid. She spoke with clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula and explained her anxiety would get so bad that her body would go numb and she'd be so short of breath that she felt like she needed to go to the hospital.
"I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way," she said. "I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying."
Jenner was also ready with a response for any critics who assume that she's got absolutely nothing to worry about. And thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians and her very public life, many people assume that they know everything about her.
"There is going to be those people that say, 'Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?' and I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle. I'm a very blessed girl."
Reality series, tequila line, runway shows — Jenner explained that under all of that, she's still just a person with feelings and emotions and that sometimes, things don't work out.
"I'm still a human being at the end of the day," she said. "No matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean that they don't have real-life feelings and emotions."
Jenner also spoke about being isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. She said that she felt alone, like many people, and even though she's been seen more and more at her favorite places (ahem, Nobu Malibu), she's feeling anxious about getting back to her usual routines and seeing friends and family again.
"Before I was really overwhelmed, really overworked. I was always around people and I kind of got really overwhelmed with all of that to the point where I was like, I need to be alone," she explained. "Now it's more like, okay, we've all been super isolated to the point where I'm almost so used to that that now that things are slowly opening up, if I go to a dinner or if I see a few more of my friends than I'm used to seeing throughout this last year, that gives me anxiety."