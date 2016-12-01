Kendall Jenner's Best Wears for Under $100

Kendall Jenner may be super busy walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway today, but she still made time to take to her app and website on Wednesday to let us in on some of her biggest style secrets: her best fashion find for under $100.

"Some of my favorite and most worn pieces in my closet are under $100, like my Topshop Moto Mom jeans," she revealed. "It doesn't matter how much you spend on something, as long as you feel great in it and wear it with confidence. Watch the video [below] and then [scroll down for] some of my favorite under-$100 picks!"

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Best Under $100 Wears

We totally agree with Jenner, a piece of clothing doesn't have to be crazy expensive for you to get plenty of use out of it, and love how you look in it. Fast fashion finds can be some of the most rewarding, when you pick up a pair of boots, a knit sweater, or a cute dress that looks exactly like a designer piece, but for a fraction of the price.

Keep scrolling down below to take a look at Kendall's top under $100 picks, and maybe even do a little bit of guilt-free shopping yourself!