Kendall Jenner Heads to the Land of Oz in La Perla's Latest Campaign

If Kendall Jenner's sultry mesh Met Gala dress left you wanting more, here it is.

After teaming up with La Perla for her look for the Comme des Garçons-themed night, the 21-year-old model slipped into their barely there looks again for the brand's vivid pre-fall 2017 campaign.

Set in a "kaleidoscopic garden," the ads feature Jenner portraying a Dorothy of sorts lounging in a reimagined Land of Oz, as she strikes poses in lingerie, ready-to-wear, and beachwear in a sea of gigantic begonias, hibiscuses, and tulips.

Courtesy

It's a world of fantasy and art designed by La Perla Creative Director Julia Haart and inspired by the works of Georgia O'Keeffe and Peter Max. Mert & Marcus stepped behind their lens to capture the colorful scene, which shows Jenner rocking the new La Perla Slip Dress that comes complete with a built-in padded bra and sculpted bodice sewn from the world's finest stretch silk with Leavers lace detailing.

RELATED: This Is How Long It Took to Make Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Gown

Courtesy

In another, Jenner sports a black lace triangle bra and shorts adorned with floral embroidered Leavers lace, with the look paired with platform sandals. She also stuns in a limited-edition cocktail dress covered with multicolored embroidered crystals, and lounges on a flower pod with her hair slicked back in a cut out one-piece swimsuit with translucent paillettes embroidery.

Courtesy

The campaign is enough to give anyone a serious case of La Perla envy.