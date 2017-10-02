Kendall Jenner Feared for Her Career After Controversial Pepsi Ad

While many of us may have forgotten about Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi commercial that aired back in April, the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians placed us right in the middle of the scandal yet again.

On Sunday's episode, sister Khloé Kardashian addressed the commercial's backlash, stating: "Kendall did a commercial and basically caused a huge controversy," she said. "It sucks, because she's been taking the blame for it all. Kendall tries really hard to be socially conscious and aware of the jobs that she takes…so it weighs really heavy on her heart. Her intent is never to disrespect or offend anybody."

Jenner spoke up for herself, revealing that she put her entire trust in the team working on the project, which made the public response incredibly difficult. "After I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong…I completely shut down," she revealed.

She tearfully apologized for her part in the scandal, expressing fear for the future of her career. "I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended," she reiterated. "I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way. I have no idea how I'm going to bounce back from it. I don't even know what to do."

To make matters worse, the supermodel had another harrowing moment regarding the controversy, as her father, Caitlyn Jenner, said she had knowledge of the script and its questionable nature before filming. Thus, she turned to sister Kim Kardashian for advice, who did her best to assure her younger sibling that she would make a triumphant return.

"This is the first time you've had a scandal," Kim stated. "This is your first real experience with something like this. It's okay. This is going to be the biggest lesson learned for you." The Kimoji creator encouraged her to be transparent and honest. "You can't ignore it, you can't," she advised. "I just wish that you could see that there's light at the end of the tunnel, and it will be okay if you're just like, honest and open."

The 21-year-old ultimately regretted her choice to do the commercial. "I would have never done something like this," she declared. "You don't know when you're in the moment. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. That's what got me the most."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!, and with such an explosive premiere, we'll definitely be tuning in for the rest of the season.