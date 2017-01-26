Kendall Jenner Is So Over This One Trend

Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images
Jane Asher
Jan 26, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Kendall Jenner took to her app and website Thursday to discuss one of her favorite pieces of jewelry: chokers. More specifically, fabric chokers, and her complete aversion to the once KJ-favored trend.

"It's so funny how trends come and go," she wrote. "One minute, I'll be super into something and then next day I feel like I never want to see it again! I know, I was wearing fabric chokers all the time—and it's not to say I don't still love them—but I'm over them right now."

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner Is Almost Unrecognizable in Her Latest Fendi Ad

 

You heard it here first: Kendall Jenner is so over fabric chokers. But if you're one of those who feels naked with an exposed neck, don't worry, Jenner is still into chokers of the chain variety: "Instead of fabric, I'm obsessed with chain or diamond chokers right now. Anything mixed materials is fun, too! I love layering them on and piling as much cool jewelry on as I can. It's a fun statement without being too much."

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's Picks for a Perfect Layered Necklace Look

We've rounded up some of our favorite delicate chain chokers, perfect for layering, and even better for pairing with the many fabric chokers you definitely already own—just because Kendall Jenner is over a trend, doesn't mean we have to be.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Charm Choker Necklace

Gorjana available at Nordstrom $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Chain Link Choker

Luv AJ available at Revolve $125 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Diamond Teardrop Choker Necklace

EF Collection available at Shopbop $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Joolz by Martha Calvo Panther Link Choker

available at Revolve $154 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Aria Side Crystal Collar Necklace

Vita Fede available at Bloomingdales $266, originally $380 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!