Kendall Jenner Is So Over This One Trend

Kendall Jenner took to her app and website Thursday to discuss one of her favorite pieces of jewelry: chokers. More specifically, fabric chokers, and her complete aversion to the once KJ-favored trend.

"It's so funny how trends come and go," she wrote. "One minute, I'll be super into something and then next day I feel like I never want to see it again! I know, I was wearing fabric chokers all the time—and it's not to say I don't still love them—but I'm over them right now."

You heard it here first: Kendall Jenner is so over fabric chokers. But if you're one of those who feels naked with an exposed neck, don't worry, Jenner is still into chokers of the chain variety: "Instead of fabric, I'm obsessed with chain or diamond chokers right now. Anything mixed materials is fun, too! I love layering them on and piling as much cool jewelry on as I can. It's a fun statement without being too much."

We've rounded up some of our favorite delicate chain chokers, perfect for layering, and even better for pairing with the many fabric chokers you definitely already own—just because Kendall Jenner is over a trend, doesn't mean we have to be.