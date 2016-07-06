This Gorgeous Malibu Pad Is Where Kendall Jenner Spent Her 4th of July—See Inside the Airbnb Home! 

Jul 06, 2016

Kendall Jenner's at it again with Instagram gold. Over the 4th of July weekend, the supermodel posted the cutest seaside photo with her friends to show off their exclusive Airbnb stay. In captioning the photo (below), Jenner wrote: "the 4th in Malibu thanks to @airbnb."

the 4th in Malibu thanks to @airbnb ✌🏼️🇺🇸

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

During her stay at the Malibu, Calif. pad, Jenner enjoyed a host of desirable amenities. Inside the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home, there's a gym, rec room, in-home theater, professional-grade kitchen, and more. Just outside, there's a hot tub, deck for dining outdoors, and gorgeous ocean views with direct beach access.

Keep scrolling to see how Jenner and her friends spent the long weekend. Normally, the home goes for $2,200 a night and requires guests stay a minimum of four nights, totaling $8,800 (plus any fees). Jenner, however, was lucky enough to snag her stay for free, courtesy of Airbnb; plenty of perks when you're a Kardashian.

1 of 7 Courtesy Airbnb

The Kitchen

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of countertop space for cooking up meals after a long day at the beach.

2 of 7 Courtesy Airbnb

The View

Here, we get a glimpse of the gorgeous seaside views from just outside the home.

3 of 7 Courtesy Airbnb

The Terrace

This outdoor hot tub and dining area is a seaside party waiting to happen. 

4 of 7 Courtesy Airbnb

The Master Bathroom

The master bathroom, with a soaking tub and all-white walls, is a serene escape perfect for an at-home spa day.

5 of 7 Courtesy Airbnb

The Master Bedroom

A breezy master bedroom for curling up to a cozy nap after a long day spent outdoors.

6 of 7 Courtesy Airbnb

The Sitting Room

We can envision Jenner and her friends chatting in this sun-lit sitting room during their stay. 

7 of 7 Courtesy Airbnb

The Home's Exterior

The outside of this space is a super luxurious indicator of the lavish living experience inside. 

