This Gorgeous Malibu Pad Is Where Kendall Jenner Spent Her 4th of July—See Inside the Airbnb Home! 

Kendall Jenner's at it again with Instagram gold. Over the 4th of July weekend, the supermodel posted the cutest seaside photo with her friends to show off their exclusive Airbnb stay. In captioning the photo (below), Jenner wrote: "the 4th in Malibu thanks to @airbnb."

the 4th in Malibu thanks to @airbnb ✌🏼️🇺🇸 A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jul 5, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

During her stay at the Malibu, Calif. pad, Jenner enjoyed a host of desirable amenities. Inside the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home, there's a gym, rec room, in-home theater, professional-grade kitchen, and more. Just outside, there's a hot tub, deck for dining outdoors, and gorgeous ocean views with direct beach access.

Keep scrolling to see how Jenner and her friends spent the long weekend. Normally, the home goes for $2,200 a night and requires guests stay a minimum of four nights, totaling $8,800 (plus any fees). Jenner, however, was lucky enough to snag her stay for free, courtesy of Airbnb; plenty of perks when you're a Kardashian.