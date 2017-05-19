Is That Kendall Jenner or Her Wax Figure?

Kendall Jenner just brought a whole new meaning to looking statuesque.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was no doubt stunning as she struck a pose in a glitzy, structured and strapless white gown Friday evening, but she looked so flawless that she could have easily doubled for her Madame Tussauds wax figure.

With her skin glowing and hair perfectly coiffed into a sleek bob parted down the middle, the model propped her hand on her hip and smized before heading into the Chopard Party at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. At this point, she knows how to nail her angles so well that it didn't even look like she batted an eyelash as she subtly showed off the frock.

Then again, perhaps we were just mesmerized by that dress to notice how many times she moved on the carpet. Her geometric embroidered Ralph & Russo Couture gown featured sheer side panels, a sheer skirt, and shimmered as she walked. And we couldn't forget about her stunning Chopard jewels, which added a pop of color to the look.

Jenner's literal statuesque appearance might be a new trend among the Kardashian-Jenner clan, though. Earlier this week, Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of herself and sister Kim Kardashian West sporting plunging black jumpers with the caption, "Can you guess.... Madame Tussaud's? Or the real deal??"

Maybe they're bringing back a glam mannequin challenge? Fingers crossed.