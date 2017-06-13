Kendall Jenner Parts Ways with Her $1.6 Million "Starter" Home

Isabel Jones
Jun 13, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Celebrity starter homes—oh, what a concept…

Miss Kendall Jenner, 21, is one of the highest-paid models in the world, so it makes sense that her first home was appropriately lux. No cramped studio apartment for Kendall, instead, the star kicked off adulthood back in 2014 by laying out a cool $1.3 million for a condo in Westwood (she listed it for $1.6 m).

Times have certainly changed since Jenner first left the nest. In July 2016, the social media icon moved on up, splurging $6.5 million on John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s former mansion in West Hollywood. Although Jenner invested in her new home nearly a year ago, according to Trulia, she’s only now listed her starter pad—it’s hard to say goodbye to your first!

Don’t let the term fool you, the reality star’s first home is nothing short of fabulous. A cozy corner residence in the famed Wilshire building, the pad boasts two-bedrooms, three-bathrooms, an airy open floor plan, and 24-hour valet service (of course).

Scroll down below to take a virtual tour of the young model’s former home.

The Living Room

Jenner's minimalist living area is the perfect locale for a casual hang. We can totally picture Gigi and Karlie curling up on the creme-colored couch. 

The Office

We have a sneaking suspicion that momager Kris may have gotten more use out of this posh setup than Kendall herself.

The Dining and Living Area

Let there be light! Mornings have never been brighter than in this sunny modern kitchen.  

The Bedroom

Of course Kendall has a canopy bed—did you really expect otherwise? 

The Bathroom

Tub time! Showers would be obsolete if you had a bathtub like that one. 

