Step Inside the $26.5 Million Apartment Kendall and Kylie Jenner Stayed in (for Free!) During NYFW

When your last name is Jenner, things just happen. Thousands (sometimes millions) of people like your every Instagram photo, fans take extreme measures to purchase your beauty products, and real estate agents offer you a free stay in multi-million dollar apartments.

New York Fashion Week has been an incredibly fruitful time for Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The ultra-famous sisters were allowed entry into the city’s most elite institutions and events, able to catch (or walk, in Kendall’s case) any number of star-studded fashion shows, and spend a week at the most glorious of Manhattan penthouses—free of cost.

The penthouse in question is a 7,250-square-foot quadplex (four stories!) located on Leonard Street in Manhattan’s desirable TriBeCa district. The sprawling pad was gifted to the Jenners courtesy of Douglas Elliman real estate broker, Andrew Azoulay.

Their Manhattan rental is the perfect site for a Kardashian-Jenner clan get-together—it bears nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, two powder rooms, and a whopping seven terraces (one for every sibling, and an extra for mom, Kris).

The Jenner sisters aren’t the only members of the famous family crashing in Manhattan rent-free. Big sis, Kim Kardashian West also scored a complimentary penthouse stay, courtesy of Airbnb.

If the Jenners do decide to invest in an N.Y.C. apartment, this west side gem (which is currently on the market) will set them back a cool $26.5 million. Both Jenners’ L.A. homes were purchased for under $7 million—but who knows, they may just crave a change of scenery. The sisters could even park their cars in the building’s two private parking spots.

Kendall and Kylie both shared their love for the lush penthouse on social media this week—and it’s easy to see why!

