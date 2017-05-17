Kylie and Kendall Jenner Tease DropTwo Collection with Steamy Shots

DropTwo is on its way.

Just months after Kendall and Kylie Jenner released their DropOne capsule collection, the stylish sisters are already dropping the next phase of it. Dubbing it DropTwo on Instagram Wednesday, they teased their second capsule collection much like they did the first, posting photos with just one major detail.

Kylie was the first to share a snap, which showed her sitting down and whipping her long locks to the side in a black long-sleeved top emblazoned with a yellow "Kylie" on one sleeve, paired with denim shorts and black stilettos.

DropTwo @kendallandkylie launching May22nd .. 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 17, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

"DropTwo @kendallandkylie launching May22nd," she captioned it. In another, she is surrounded by water as she slicks her hair back while wearing a black, sheer one-piece swimsuit.

sweet A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 17, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

RELATED: See All the Looks from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's New Capsule Collection

Kendall soon posted a photo of her own, which showed her sitting in a convertible wearing a yellow, body-hugging dress and a baseball cap. "DropTwo coming soon @kendallandkylie," she captioned it.

DropTwo coming soon @kendallandkylie A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 17, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

We can't wait to see what else these two have in store.