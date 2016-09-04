Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber Hang Out Together in Weekend Chic Ensembles         

Casual weekend style has never looked so chic. Kendall Jenner spent the day yesterday hanging out in Beverly Hills with friend and fellow model Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford's daughter, and both ladies looked cool and collected in their low-key outfits.

Jenner, the 20-year-old model, showed some skin with her sexy getup. She wore a blue-green crushed velvet bodysuit with a low-cut neckline, and she paired it with denim short shorts to show off her toned legs. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star completed her weekend look with shiny black boots, a tan backpack, and circular sunglasses that she propped up on top of her head.

Her gal pal, Gerber, who just turned 15, took a more conservative fashion route, but looked no less fabulous. The up-and-coming model and actress wore tight black jeans, a white T-shirt that she knotted at her waist, and a black leather jacket. She looked ultra-cool with black sunglasses and white sneakers as she and Jenner headed out on the town.

RELATED: Kaia Gerber Dishes on Her Acting Debut and What's to Come in Her Modeling Future

The two lovely ladies have worked together before, but not in the way you might expect. Instead of posing side-by-side, Jenner was actually behind the camera when they collaborated, taking pictures of Gerber for a feature in U.K.-based Love Magazine. The images came out great, proving that the models make a talented team.