Kendall Jenner Imagines Her Sisters as Disney Princesses and the Results Are Perfect

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Olivia Bahou
Oct 12, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is basically reality TV royalty, and now we know exactly which movie princess they each would be, thanks to Kendall Jenner. The model took to her app and website this week to assign each of her famous sisters a Disney princess that is most like them, and we have to say, we agree with the results.

“My sisters and I love Disney movies. We used to watch them all the time when Kylie and I were little. I never really thought about which princess I’m like most, until a friend recently told me that she’s such a Mulan, lol,” Kendall wrote. “It got me thinking about which characters my sisters would be from the movies (and my own personal princess, of course).”

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Best Throwback Instagrams

The 20-year-old not only provided a princess for each sis, but her insight as to which characteristics they share with their Disney princess. Here’s a hint: Kim is headstrong and romantic just like this redheaded leading lady.

Keep scrolling to see which princess Kendall assigned to each of her sisters.

1 of 5 Anthony Harvey/Getty; Walt Disney Co./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Kourtney: Jasmine

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters is just like Jasmine because she's "adventurous, intuitive, and stubborn."

Advertisement
2 of 5 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan; Walt Disney Co./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Kylie: Rapunzel

The 19-year-old would-be Rapunzel because she's "feisty, energetic, and defiant."

3 of 5 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Walt Disney Co./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Khloé: Belle

The middle sis is just like Belle because of her "bold, beautiful, protective" nature.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Walt Disney Co./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Kim: Ariel

Kendall likened sister Kim to Ariel because they're both "headstrong, romantic, and smart."

Advertisement
5 of 5 Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Walt Disney Co./Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Kendall: Tiana

Last but not least, the model deemed that she herself is most like Tiana, because they're both "determined, hardworking, and humble."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!