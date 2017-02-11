Kendall, Bella, and Hailey Strut Into Fendi Party as a Matching Pack

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin were the epitome of squadgoals as they strutted into Fendi's New York Fashion Week party in the Financial District together last night. The three models of the moment all seemed to have gotten the memo and coordinated their outfits, favoring black mesh and varying sizes of hoop earrings as they braved the cold and partied with the rest of fashion week's A-list.

Jenner wore her newly shorn dark locks up in a messy bun for the occasion, and accessorized with massive, glitzy, hoop earrings. The fresh-off-the-runway model paired her vintage-inspired Tupac tee with a fringed black leather skirt and velvety-looking black boots. To protect herself against New York's plunging temperatures, the California girl donned an ankle-grazing navy parka and cuddled close to friend Bella Hadid.

Hadid, who is known for her dark wardrobe, wore black fishnets, punky black cut-offs (replete with rips and chains), a black crop top and a red-and-black motorcycle jacket. She kept her hair slicked back in a sleek bun and accessorized with some medium sized hoop earrings.

Hailey Baldwin was something of the outlier in a camel colored coat, but beneath that she too wore an all black ensemble, comprising a mesh top under a supershort, velvety dress. She kept her "bronde" locks slicked back as well and opted for hoops that were a similar size to pal Kendall's.

Clearly this trio is set to dominate fashion month—keep an eye out for more fashionable moments from the three friends!