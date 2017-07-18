Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Solidify BFF Status in New Fendi Ad

Why get a BFF necklace when you could just star in a major fashion ad campaign and solidify your best friendship in the name of glossy high fashion? OK, so that may not have been Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s thought process, but hey, that’s totally what’s happening here.

For Fendi’s fall 2017 ad campaign, Karl Lagerfeld got behind the lens to capture both models of the moment for a glamorous shoot, and we’ve got the pics to prove it.

VIDEO: Kendall, Gigi, and Bella Chow Down on Cheeseburgers

Take note: This isn’t the first time KenGi have teamed up for a fashion campaign. The last (and only) time Kendall and Gigi joined forces was for the highly anticipated H&M x Balmain collaboration, which saw both models as high glamor subway commuters. Jump forward to Fendi’s campaign, and we’re seeing KenGi work their angles in front of Fendi’s new, modern logo.

Scroll through to see the rest of the stunning Fendi fall/winter 2017-2018 ad campaign.