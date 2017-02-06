10 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple and Owned It

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Jane Asher
Jane Asher

Whether it's a plunging neckline, a sheer blouse, a bodysuit, or a bralette worn as a top, you can always count on Kendall Jenner to go braless in pretty much any outfit she's wearing.

Jenner has gone public many a time her love of the braless look. She took to her app and website back in July of last year to explain: "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts. That's it!"

More recently, she explained her now-famous Instagram featuring pizza emojis covering just the right areas. "I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice," she wrote in another post on her website.

"My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, 'Is this too much?' They wrote back, 'It's kind of a lot, but if you're into it, go for it!'"

We're not so sure we've ever experienced a "really good boob day" ourselves, but kudos to Jenner for having the self-confidence to bare it all. Check out her best free-the-nipple moments, both via street style and on Instagram, below.

1 of 10 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

January 2017

Jenner was spotted out and about in Paris during Haute Couture week, donning simple black pants over fishnet tights, and a fur-sleeved denim jacket from Sonia Rykiel ($1,225, originally $2,044; matchesfashion.com) over a sheer bodysuit complete with black stars covering just the right places. The model finished off her look with a pair of KREWE sunnies and strappy pointed-toe heels.

2 of 10 kendalljenner/Instagram

December 2016

Jenner posted this celebratory pic on Instagram featuring her sister Kylie, a sexy bodychain, and a seriously see-through bralette (get a similar one from ASOS).

3 of 10 kendalljenner/Instagram

November 2016

Only two words are needed to describe the Instagram heard around the world: Pizza Nipples. 

4 of 10 FameFlynet

September 2016

Jenner stepped out in these incredible '70s style pants (get a similar pair from ASOS) and a loose-fitting nude tank, free from the traps of boob prison (aka, a bra). You go, girl.

5 of 10 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

September 2016

At an appearance at Target + IMG's New York Fashion Week Kick-Off Event, the model proved that going braless is totally chic in this off-white cowl neck top, black skinny pants, and a beige bomber (get a similar jacket from Nordstrom). She finished off the look with layered silver necklaces and simple black booties. 

6 of 10 kendalljenner/Instagram

April 2016

The few times Jenner does choose to wear a bra, it's always of the sheer, bralette variety, and almost always worn as a top on its own. Here, the model shows off her figure in a lace bralette (get a similar style from Topshop) and tiny black jean shorts. 

7 of 10 kendalljenner/Instagram

November 2015

Jenner took to Instagram to prove just how much she loves her nips, captioning this photo, "my favorite photo for all 40 mill of you. genuine happiness...taken by lil Ky." 

8 of 10 Pierre Suu/Getty Images

October 2015

She may be buttoning up, but there's no doubt Jenner went braless in this all-green ensemble (get a similar blouse from Bloomingdale's), featuring a green suede purse and nude heels.

9 of 10 James Devaney/GC Images

September 2015     

The supermodel loves her thin fabric shirts! She stepped out in N.Y.C. in this black off-the-shoulder top, black jeans, and an embellished belt (get a similar one from Shopbop). Oversize aviators, pointed toe heels, and a black structured bag completed the look. 

10 of 10 kendalljenner/Instagram

July 2015

Jenner took to Instagram to show off her killer bod in a pair of black briefs, and a sheer long-sleeve crop top. Excellent hand placement there, Kendall. 

