10 Times Kendall Jenner Freed the Nipple and Owned It

Whether it's a plunging neckline, a sheer blouse, a bodysuit, or a bralette worn as a top, you can always count on Kendall Jenner to go braless in pretty much any outfit she's wearing.

Jenner has gone public many a time her love of the braless look. She took to her app and website back in July of last year to explain: "I don't really see what the big deal is with going braless! I think it's cool and I really just don't care! It's sexy, it's comfortable and I'm cool with my breasts. That's it!"

More recently, she explained her now-famous Instagram featuring pizza emojis covering just the right areas. "I don't know if you can relate, but I just felt like I was having a really good boob day, lol. Do you know what I mean? Your boobs go through phases and on this particular day, I felt like they just looked nice," she wrote in another post on her website.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Sexiest Instagram Moments

"My shirt was see-through, so I took this photo and just texted it to Hailey [Baldwin] and Gigi [Hadid] before I left to meet them and was like, 'Is this too much?' They wrote back, 'It's kind of a lot, but if you're into it, go for it!'"

RELATED: Proof Kendall Jenner Is the Most Stylish 20-Something Around

We're not so sure we've ever experienced a "really good boob day" ourselves, but kudos to Jenner for having the self-confidence to bare it all. Check out her best free-the-nipple moments, both via street style and on Instagram, below.