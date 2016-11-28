Kendall Jenner Wants to Go to Hogwarts Just Like You

She may be an international supermodel, but when it comes down to it, Kendall Jenner is just another 20-something waiting for her letter from Hogwarts, dreaming about swimming under the sea with Sebastian and Flounder, and hopping around floating islands in the futuristic planet of Pandora.

With the release of her and sister Kylie Jenner's new dystopian YA book, Time of the Twins: The Story of Lex and Livia, Kendall Jenner took to her app and website on Monday to share all the different fictional locations and cities she'd love to visit, and we're betting your list is pretty similar.

The Time of the Twins has obviously gotten Jenner's creative juices flowing, even if they're on the back burner right now thanks to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is being filmed in Paris on Nov. 30.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Favorite Fictional Universes

"For both Lex & Livia books, we took tons of inspiration from the books, movies and TV shows we love the most and wanted to re-create that same magic," Jenner wrote on her site. "Below are some of the make-believe worlds that inspired me and that I love so much!"

Scroll down here to see all of Jenner's favorite fictional universes.