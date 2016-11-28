Kendall Jenner Wants to Go to Hogwarts Just Like You

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jane Asher
Nov 28, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

She may be an international supermodel, but when it comes down to it, Kendall Jenner is just another 20-something waiting for her letter from Hogwarts, dreaming about swimming under the sea with Sebastian and Flounder, and hopping around floating islands in the futuristic planet of Pandora.

With the release of her and sister Kylie Jenner's new dystopian YA book, Time of the Twins: The Story of Lex and Livia, Kendall Jenner took to her app and website on Monday to share all the different fictional locations and cities she'd love to visit, and we're betting your list is pretty similar.

The Time of the Twins has obviously gotten Jenner's creative juices flowing, even if they're on the back burner right now thanks to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is being filmed in Paris on Nov. 30.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Favorite Fictional Universes

 

"For both Lex & Livia books, we took tons of inspiration from the books, movies and TV shows we love the most and wanted to re-create that same magic," Jenner wrote on her site. "Below are some of the make-believe worlds that inspired me and that I love so much!"

Scroll down here to see all of Jenner's favorite fictional universes.

1 of 5 Alamy Stock Photo

Hogwarts

"Stairs that move, secret passageways and magical creatures make for the most incredible place. I wouldn't mind going to school here, lol," Jenner wrote on her site. 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Alamy Stock Photo

Pandora

"In Avatar, humans are colonizing the beautiful, lush moon Pandora. The Na'vi live on Pandora and are trying to protect their amazing planet from mining. The landscape is so incredible—it looks like the most amazing lit-up rainforest ever.

3 of 5 Courtesy

Indra

"Of course I want to visit Indra from our books Rebels: City of Indra and Time of the Twins!," Jenner revealed. "Even though Indra isn't perfect, it still seems like a pretty cool city. I think I'd hang out on one of the floating islands."

Advertisement
4 of 5 Alamy Stock Photo

Atlantis

"Atlantis is a fictional city that was once an island, but is now under the sea. A ton of stories have been told about it, but I like to think of it like the city in The Little Mermaid. To swim around all day with all of my fish friends would be a dream."

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy HBO

Westeros

"I love Game of Thrones!," said Jenner, and girl, so do we. "Westeros is the continent where the whole story takes place, across the Seven Kingdoms. There are so many different cities, creatures and storylines that you could never get bored. It also has some of the most amazing settings that anyone could dream up!"

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!